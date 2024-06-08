Cabinet introduces 50% reservation quota for police, State Emergency Service, other law enforcers, giving right to exceptions to Defense Minister

Persons liable for military service working or serving in the National Police, State Emergency Service, are subject to reservation in volumes of no more than 50 percent of the number of persons liable for military service in such a body, the corresponding norm was approved by Cabinet of Ministers Resolution No. 650 on some issues of reservation of persons liable for military service during martial law dated 5 June, released on Friday evening.

"The number of military personnel subject to reservation may be more than 50 percent by a separate decision of the Minister of Defense, made on the basis of a reasonable request from the Minister of Internal Affairs," the document states at the same time.

According to it, the same 50% reservation quota, but without exceptions, is established for those liable for military service working or serving in government bodies, prosecutorial authorities, the Economic Security Bureau, the Judicial Security Service, in courts, institutions of the justice system and pretrial bodies, including foster care workers.

"Those liable for military service working or serving in the State Criminal Executive Service are subject to reservation in an amount of no more than 50%," the resolution also states.

The same 50% quota is established for those liable for military service in the National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the State Bureau of Investigations.

"Service members working in regular positions of patronage service in courts having exclusive jurisdiction, as well as in courts authorized to grant permission to conduct intelligence activities in accordance with the Law on intelligence, are subject to reservation regardless of military rank, age and military specialty," the Cabinet of Ministers determined.

According to the resolution, persons liable for military service who work or serve in the courts, the Constitutional Court, the High Council of Justice, the High Qualification Commission of Judges of Ukraine, and the State Judicial Administration are subject to reservation. In particular, in civil service positions: category A - all persons liable for military service; categories B, C - 50%; in positions of patronage service of state bodies whose jurisdiction extends throughout the territory of Ukraine - all persons liable for military service; and in other positions (except for a number of exceptions) - 50%.