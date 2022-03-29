About 1,000 companies want to move to safe regions, 300 of them relocate already - Shmyhal

About 1,000 companies desire to move to safe regions, of which 300 have already moved and 60 have resumed work in new places, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said.

"There is a register, it contains more than 1,000 companies that have expressed a desire to relocate from temporarily occupied territories or territories where hostilities are taking place. More than 1,000 are in the register, over 300 have already relocated and, as of yesterday, about 60 have already begun work in new places," Shmyhal said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

"We have not experienced that many enterprises have moved abroad. Even among IT specialists, 97% have remained in the country," the Prime Minister said.

He also said that the state transfers UAH 6,500 to employers for employees.

"Under eAid, in the first month, the state paid UAH 6,500 to everyone who lost their job. Now we are transferring UAH 6,500 to employers to motivate people to work. So that the employer has a base of UAH 6,500, and adds some part of the salary from itself," Denys Shmyhal said.