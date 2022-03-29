Facts

13:39 29.03.2022

About 1,000 companies want to move to safe regions, 300 of them relocate already - Shmyhal

1 min read
About 1,000 companies want to move to safe regions, 300 of them relocate already - Shmyhal

About 1,000 companies desire to move to safe regions, of which 300 have already moved and 60 have resumed work in new places, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said.

"There is a register, it contains more than 1,000 companies that have expressed a desire to relocate from temporarily occupied territories or territories where hostilities are taking place. More than 1,000 are in the register, over 300 have already relocated and, as of yesterday, about 60 have already begun work in new places," Shmyhal said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

"We have not experienced that many enterprises have moved abroad. Even among IT specialists, 97% have remained in the country," the Prime Minister said.

He also said that the state transfers UAH 6,500 to employers for employees.

"Under eAid, in the first month, the state paid UAH 6,500 to everyone who lost their job. Now we are transferring UAH 6,500 to employers to motivate people to work. So that the employer has a base of UAH 6,500, and adds some part of the salary from itself," Denys Shmyhal said.

Tags: #companies #movement
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:21 27.03.2022
Kuleba calls for boycott of Auchan, Alcampo, Leroy Merlin and Decathlon

Kuleba calls for boycott of Auchan, Alcampo, Leroy Merlin and Decathlon

16:59 21.03.2022
Almost 90% of 113 surveyed companies continue doing business in Ukraine – ACC survey

Almost 90% of 113 surveyed companies continue doing business in Ukraine – ACC survey

16:23 18.03.2022
Some US oil and gas companies provide $60 mln to support Ukrainian citizens affected by Russian aggression

Some US oil and gas companies provide $60 mln to support Ukrainian citizens affected by Russian aggression

12:56 10.03.2022
Ukraine's MFA calls on 50 large transnational companies to reconsider decision to continue activities in Russia

Ukraine's MFA calls on 50 large transnational companies to reconsider decision to continue activities in Russia

10:08 10.03.2022
Russia involving private security firms in war against Ukraine

Russia involving private security firms in war against Ukraine

10:35 08.03.2022
Such national movement unfolded in south of Ukraine, which has not yet been seen - Zelensky

Such national movement unfolded in south of Ukraine, which has not yet been seen - Zelensky

22:18 02.03.2022
USA imposes blocking sanctions on 22 defense-related Russian companies – White House

USA imposes blocking sanctions on 22 defense-related Russian companies – White House

17:30 03.12.2021
Vodafone Ukraine, FUIB, DTEK top ESG Transparency Index 2020

Vodafone Ukraine, FUIB, DTEK top ESG Transparency Index 2020

11:58 15.11.2021
Idea of authorities' movement remains unfulfilled dream – Korniyenko

Idea of authorities' movement remains unfulfilled dream – Korniyenko

15:21 17.03.2021
Ukrainian IT companies raise $571 mln in investments in 2020 – AVentures Capital

Ukrainian IT companies raise $571 mln in investments in 2020 – AVentures Capital

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Treaty on Ukraine's security guarantees should be approved at referendum - Podoliak

Security guarantees to allow Ukraine fixing status of permanent neutrality – Oleksandr Chaly

Ukraine proposes to sign intl treaty on security guarantees

Number of victims of enemy shelling of Mykolaiv regional administration building increases to 7 people, 22 injured - State Emergency Service

People who make decisions in Russia think they will get away with it – Zelensky

LATEST

Turkish FM announces rapprochement of Russia-Ukraine positions, expects discussion of complicated topics by FMs

EU follows G7 in rejecting Russian demands that gas be paid for in rubles – European Commission

USA prepares new sanctions against Russia to target Russian warfare capabilities – US Treasury

Ukraine truce not enough for Britain to lift sanctions – Johnson

Russian aggression against Ukraine should accelerate green transformation of economy – Zelensky

Zelensky offers Denmark to help Mykolaiv after war

Moscow decides to drastically reduce military activity near Kyiv, Chernihiv after talks in Istanbul

Treaty on Ukraine's security guarantees should be approved at referendum - Podoliak

Security guarantees to allow Ukraine fixing status of permanent neutrality – Oleksandr Chaly

Ukraine proposes to sign intl treaty on security guarantees

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD