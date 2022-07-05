To travel outside regions, persons liable for military service must obtain permission from territorial recruitment centres

In order to travel outside the regions of Ukraine, those liable for military service will have to obtain permission from the territorial recruitment centres, Colonel of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Khlys has said.

"If it is within the region, it is not necessary. If it is within the city limits of Kyiv and Kyiv region, it is also not necessary. If a person travels outside the region, he must come to the head of the territorial recruitment centre, clarify his data and obtain such permission," Khlys said on the air of the telethon on Tuesday.