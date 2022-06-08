Facts

10:29 08.06.2022

Some 210 bodies of killed defenders of Mariupol returned to Ukraine, most of them are defenders of Azovstal

1 min read

As of June 7, some 210 dead Ukrainian military killed in Mariupol have been returned to Ukraine, most of whom are defenders of Azovstal, the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense reported.

"Through the efforts of the Coordination Headquarters on the treatment of prisoners of War, the process of returning the bodies of the fallen defenders of Mariupol is underway. To date, 210 of our military have already been returned. Most of them are heroic defenders of Azovstal," the Agency said on the Telegram channel on Tuesday evening.

The Agency stressed that "all the dead should return to the territory controlled by Ukraine," adding that each of them will be carried out on their final journey with honors befitting heroes.

"The Coordination Headquarters, on behalf of the President of Ukraine – the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, is working to return every fallen. Work continues on the return home of all captured Ukrainian defenders," the Agency noted.

Tags: #bodies #azovstal
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:46 07.06.2022
Azovstal, Illich Steel Works asking PGO to open criminal proceedings over theft of metal from Mariupol

Azovstal, Illich Steel Works asking PGO to open criminal proceedings over theft of metal from Mariupol

12:14 07.06.2022
Bodies of Azovstal defenders transferred to Kyiv, where forensic examination to be carried out

Bodies of Azovstal defenders transferred to Kyiv, where forensic examination to be carried out

10:24 06.06.2022
Reintegration Ministry reports on bodies swap of killed soldiers between Ukraine and Russia on June 2

Reintegration Ministry reports on bodies swap of killed soldiers between Ukraine and Russia on June 2

10:52 26.05.2022
Kuleba: time will come when we will be free to talk about reasons why Russia agreed to operation to evacuate people from Azovstal

Kuleba: time will come when we will be free to talk about reasons why Russia agreed to operation to evacuate people from Azovstal

14:44 20.05.2022
Seriously wounded soldiers from Azovstal receive assistance, evacuated with further exchange, process with bodies of deceased continues - Azov regiment commander

Seriously wounded soldiers from Azovstal receive assistance, evacuated with further exchange, process with bodies of deceased continues - Azov regiment commander

18:00 19.05.2022
Russian occupiers drops 714 tonnes of air bombs on Azovstal over last month alone - adviser to Mariupol mayor

Russian occupiers drops 714 tonnes of air bombs on Azovstal over last month alone - adviser to Mariupol mayor

17:41 19.05.2022
ICRC registers hundreds of Ukrainian prisoners of war from Azovstal

ICRC registers hundreds of Ukrainian prisoners of war from Azovstal

18:10 18.05.2022
Bodies of 1,288 civilians killed by occupiers found in Kyiv region to date – regional police chief

Bodies of 1,288 civilians killed by occupiers found in Kyiv region to date – regional police chief

09:08 18.05.2022
Evacuation mission from Azovstal continues - Zelensky

Evacuation mission from Azovstal continues - Zelensky

15:13 17.05.2022
There can be no other formula for rescuing military from Azovstal than one used now - Maliar

There can be no other formula for rescuing military from Azovstal than one used now - Maliar

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

EP to call on EU leaders to grant Ukraine status of EU candidate – draft statement

Severodonetsk is the hottest spot on entire frontline – Defense Ministry

Russia loses about 140 military personnel, three tanks, six drones in Ukraine on June 7 – AFU General Staff

Zelensky: 'Book of Torturers' to be launched next week

EU excludes cloud services from 6th sanctions package for unknown reasons – Podoliak

LATEST

EP to call on EU leaders to grant Ukraine status of EU candidate – draft statement

Turkey's guarantees not enough to ensure safety of maritime grain exports from Ukraine – UGA

Severodonetsk is the hottest spot on entire frontline – Defense Ministry

Ukraine expects miracle from NATO summit, but sees no prerequisites for this – Kuleba

Ukraine submits proposals to EU on seventh package of sanctions – Kuleba

Ukraine not to accept any surrogate versions or alternatives to candidate status in EU - Kuleba

Zelensky, Scholz discuss strengthening defense support for Ukraine, global food security, treatment of POWs

Russia loses about 140 military personnel, three tanks, six drones in Ukraine on June 7 – AFU General Staff

Norway donates 155mm self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine

Adonis medical group resumes work of medical center in Bucha, closed due to occupation

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD