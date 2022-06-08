Some 210 bodies of killed defenders of Mariupol returned to Ukraine, most of them are defenders of Azovstal

As of June 7, some 210 dead Ukrainian military killed in Mariupol have been returned to Ukraine, most of whom are defenders of Azovstal, the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense reported.

"Through the efforts of the Coordination Headquarters on the treatment of prisoners of War, the process of returning the bodies of the fallen defenders of Mariupol is underway. To date, 210 of our military have already been returned. Most of them are heroic defenders of Azovstal," the Agency said on the Telegram channel on Tuesday evening.

The Agency stressed that "all the dead should return to the territory controlled by Ukraine," adding that each of them will be carried out on their final journey with honors befitting heroes.

"The Coordination Headquarters, on behalf of the President of Ukraine – the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, is working to return every fallen. Work continues on the return home of all captured Ukrainian defenders," the Agency noted.