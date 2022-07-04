Facts

14:29 04.07.2022

Ukraine, Canada discuss strengthening sanctions on Russia, agreed on stances before G20 FMs meeting

Foreign Ministers of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba and Canada's Mélanie Joly discussed strengthening sanctions on Russia and agreed on positions ahead of the G20 foreign ministers' meeting.

"I spoke with my Canadian counterpart and friend Mélanie Joly who informed me on the outcomes of the NATO summit in Madrid," Kuleba said on Twitter.

He said they discussed steps to ramp up sanctions pressure on Russia and coordinated positions ahead of the G20 Foreign Ministers meeting.

