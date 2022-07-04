Zelensky: Ukraine to return to temporarily lost territories due to tactics, modern weapons

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said the Ukrainian army will return to the temporarily occupied territories thanks to tactics and an increase in the supply of modern weapons.

"Today, the Russian army once again brutally shelled Sloviansk, Kramatorsk, Kharkiv from 'Smerch' rocket artillery systems. In Sloviansk, six people were killed, about 20 were wounded," he said in a traditional video statement on Sunday, July 3.

According to him, Russia has enough Tornadoes, Hurricanes, Grads to destroy cities one by one. "They have gathered all their firepower in Donbas and can use tens of thousands of shells every day on one sector of the frontline. We are destroying the potential of the invaders day by day, prudently and powerfully. And, of course, the HIMARS systems [High Mobility Artillery Rocket System] and other weapons we received from partners play an important role in this role," he said.

"We protect the lives of our soldiers, our people. And if the command of our army takes people from certain sectors of the front, where the enemy has the greatest advantage, in particular, this applies to Lysychansk, this means that we will return thanks to our tactics, thanks to an increase in the supply of modern weapons," the president believes.

"Ukraine gives nothing away, and when someone in Moscow says something about Luhansk region, let them remember their reports and promises before February 24. Let them really appreciate what they have for this time and how much they paid for it," Zelensky said.