Turkey detains Zhibek Zholy cargo ship from occupied Berdiansk

A cargo ship from Berdiansk, Zaporizhia region, occupied by Russian troops, was detained by Turkish customs officers while entering the Turkish port of Karasu on Friday, Ukrainian Ambassador to Turkey Vasyl Bodnar has said.

"Here now stands near the entrance to the port, it is detained by the customs authorities of Turkey. Tomorrow, on Monday, an interdepartmental meeting will be held at which the fate of this ship will be decided. Our request has been submitted, the request of the Prosecutor General's Office, and we hope that the ship will be seized, property will be confiscated in the same way and all those involved in this transaction will be held accountable," Bodnar said on the air of the national telethon on Sunday, July 3.

When asked how to deal with other ships by which Russia is trying to take Ukrainian grain out of the occupied territories, the ambassador said there was a "special situation" with the detained ship, since it was the first time it tried to use the temporarily occupied port of Berdiansk and, according to the documents of this port, enter the Turkish port. "Certainly, this is illegal and, frankly, this is a big impudence and an attempt to actually break through such a corridor to exit the occupied ports... in order to use this opportunity and take out our property," he said.

According to Bodnar, ships leaving the occupied Crimea leave with documents from Russian ports. On this occasion, the embassy appealed to the Turkish side, investigative actions are underway and it is expected that grain will be analyzed for its origin from the occupied Ukrainian territories in order to completely stop its supplies through the occupied Crimea.