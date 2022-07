Norway to transfer EUR 1 bln in assistance to Ukraine by end of 2022

Norway will provide Ukraine with assistance worth EUR 1 billion by the end of 2022, Prime Minister of Norway Jonas Gahr Store has said.

"I arrived here to express support for the people of Ukraine. Norway will transfer EUR 1 billion by the end of 2022 and at the beginning of 2023 for the needs of people," he told a press briefing in Kyiv on Friday.