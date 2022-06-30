One civilian killed, six injured amid enemy shelling in Kharkiv region – Syniehubov

One civilian was killed and six, including a child, were injured as a result of enemy attacks in Kharkiv region, Head of Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov has said.

"In the past 24 hours, six civilians were injured as a result of Russian aggression. One person in Izium district, five people, including an 11-year-old child, in Chuhuyiv district. The girl is in moderate conditions. Regrettably, a 55-year-old man was killed in Izium district," he said on the Telegram channel.

The Russian occupation forces shelled the infrastructure facilities in Industrialny, Osnoviansky, and Nemyshliansky districts in Kharkiv. Last night, the aggressor mounted a cruise missile attack on the facilities in Industrialny and Osnoviansky districts. No casualties were reported, according to preliminary information.

The enemy also shelled Chuhuyiv, Kharkiv, Bohodukhiv, and Izium districts. Residential buildings were destroyed in Malynivka and Zolochiv. The Odnorobivka railway station was damaged.