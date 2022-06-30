Some 341 children killed, 631 injured amid Russian aggression in Ukraine – PGO

As of June 30, 2022, the officially registered number of children killed as a result of Russia's aggression is 341 – it did not change in the past 24 hours, while the number of injured children exceeded 631, the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office has said.

"More than 972 children suffered from Russia's full-scale armed aggression in our country. As of the morning of June 30, 2022, the officially registered number of killed children did not change – 341. The number of injured children exceeded 631. Children were most affected in Donetsk region – 338, Kharkiv region – 185, Kyiv region – 116, Chernihiv region – 68, Luhansk region – 60, Mykolaiv region – 53, Kherson region – 52, Zaporizhia region – 31," it said on the Telegram channel.

It is noted that work continues to establish child victims in places of active hostilities in the temporarily occupied and liberated territories.

On June 27, two boys aged 13 and 15 years old were injured as a result of Russia's attack on Lysychansk, Luhansk region.

On June 29, the invaders shelled Chuhuyiv district in Kharkiv region. An 11-year-old girl suffered injuries.

Some 2,096 educational establishments were damaged and 215 completely destroyed as a result of Russian bombing and shelling attacks.