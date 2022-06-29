Facts

16:57 29.06.2022

Russian leadership sees world as ‘Leningrad backstreet’ – Zelensky at NATO summit

2 min read
Russian leadership sees world as ‘Leningrad backstreet’ – Zelensky at NATO summit

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky welcomed Sweden and Finland joining NATO, noting that the Russian leadership sees the world as a "Leningrad backstreet".

"While democratic states were calling on the Russian leadership to reason and morality, Russia was accumulating power and missiles. You, the democratic leaders, have called on it to respect international law, and tyrants understand only force. Nothing but force!" he said on Wednesday, speaking via video link at the NATO summit.

According to him, "Ukraine welcomes the decision to join Finland and Sweden to the North Atlantic Alliance. And it's good that it happened now - before Russia started acting against them as well. But is Russia doing something against them now in connection with this decision? No, it isn’t. And you see it."

"The Russian leadership has publicly stated that the Leningrad backstreets have taught them the rules of life. There, any attempts of dialogue and appeasement are perceived only as weakness and fear. There is no one to call to talk to when you need to strike back. You either win or you lose. This is how the Russian state sees the world now. And you cannot ignore this vision, you cannot avoid its true goals," Zelensky said.

According to him, artillery strikes on cities are explained by the fact that "the Russian army is doing everything so that as many people as possible leave the cities. So that there would be nothing but ruins. And then the so—called "second army of the world" enters these cities - already empty and dead."

"And it does not want to stop either in Donbas or anywhere in the south of Ukraine, it wants to absorb everyone in Europe, whom the Russian leadership considers its property, and not independent states, city by city. This is the real goal of Russia," Zelensky said.

Tags: #nato #zelensky

MORE ABOUT

16:58 29.06.2022
Ukraine can count on NATO support for as long as it takes – Stoltenberg following summit meeting with Zelensky

Ukraine can count on NATO support for as long as it takes – Stoltenberg following summit meeting with Zelensky

16:54 29.06.2022
Russia must stop war against Ukraine; Belarus must end its complicity in war – NATO summit declaration

Russia must stop war against Ukraine; Belarus must end its complicity in war – NATO summit declaration

16:46 29.06.2022
Either emergency assistance to Ukraine or postponed war with Russia – Zelensky to leaders of NATO countries

Either emergency assistance to Ukraine or postponed war with Russia – Zelensky to leaders of NATO countries

16:43 29.06.2022
Russia wants to enslave states that were once in its sphere of influence – Zelensky at NATO summit

Russia wants to enslave states that were once in its sphere of influence – Zelensky at NATO summit

16:43 29.06.2022
Ukraine needs much more modern artillery – Zelensky at NATO summit

Ukraine needs much more modern artillery – Zelensky at NATO summit

13:45 29.06.2022
NATO doesn’t regard Ukraine’s accession to NATO as top priority today, but Kyiv can return to talks after victory

NATO doesn’t regard Ukraine’s accession to NATO as top priority today, but Kyiv can return to talks after victory

13:23 29.06.2022
NATO Secretary General, opening Madrid Summit: We will continue to support Ukraine to ensure it prevails

NATO Secretary General, opening Madrid Summit: We will continue to support Ukraine to ensure it prevails

12:28 29.06.2022
Zelensky to speak at closed session of NATO summit

Zelensky to speak at closed session of NATO summit

11:17 29.06.2022
Johnson at NATO summit to urge other countries to continue doing everything possible to support Ukraine

Johnson at NATO summit to urge other countries to continue doing everything possible to support Ukraine

10:48 29.06.2022
Zelensky not interested in rumors about Putin's alleged disease

Zelensky not interested in rumors about Putin's alleged disease

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine can count on NATO support for as long as it takes – Stoltenberg following summit meeting with Zelensky

Russian occupiers preparing provocation accusing Ukrainian nuclear scientists of storing weapons at ZNPP - Energoatom

Russia must stop war against Ukraine; Belarus must end its complicity in war – NATO summit declaration

US-created REPO intl group blocks Russian assets worth $30 bln - US Treasury

ECHR accepts for consideration lawsuit of Ukraine against Russia

LATEST

Russian occupiers preparing provocation accusing Ukrainian nuclear scientists of storing weapons at ZNPP - Energoatom

US-created REPO intl group blocks Russian assets worth $30 bln - US Treasury

ECHR accepts for consideration lawsuit of Ukraine against Russia

President of Indonesia visits Irpin

SBU detains director general of Kyiv-based airline for not returning ten leased helicopters

President of Indonesia arrives in Kyiv

Some 4,731 people killed due to full-scale Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, but real figures are much higher – UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission

Ukrainian military attack Russian invaders on border of Mykolaiv and Kherson regions, 22 invaders killed, two ammunition depots destroyed

ECHR authorized to consider claims on Russia's violations committed before effective date of Russia's withdrawal from European Convention - SCM

Zelensky: Atrocities of Russian occupiers - consequence of policy in Russia

AD
AD
AD
AD