Facts

16:48 29.06.2022

ECHR accepts for consideration lawsuit of Ukraine against Russia

ECHR accepts for consideration lawsuit of Ukraine against Russia

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has accepted for consideration the lawsuit of Ukraine against Russia.

According to an ECHR press release dated June 28, the court received the lawsuit on June 23. President of the European Court of Human Rights Robert Spano referred the case to the fourth section of the court and informed Russia about this.

The report notes that this case was preceded by four other submissions by the Ukrainian state and about 8,500 individual complaints.

Ukraine accuses Russia of violating a number of rights enshrined in the Convention for the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms.

The lawsuit refers to massive and serious violations of human rights committed by the Russian Federation during military operations on the territory of Ukraine. Ukraine accuses Russian troops and other armed formations that are under the control of the Russian Federation of killing, wounding, detaining or kidnapping thousands of civilians, destroying hundreds of thousands of property, and forcing millions of people to flee their homes.

