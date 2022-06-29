Either emergency assistance to Ukraine or postponed war with Russia – Zelensky to leaders of NATO countries

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has called on the leaders of NATO countries to find a place for Ukraine in the common security space, an alternative to which could be a NATO war with Russia.

"I can say what we need: we need security guarantees, and you need to find a place for Ukraine in a common safe space. Either there is enough emergency aid for Ukraine to win, or Russia's postponed war with you," he said, speaking via video link at the NATO summit on Wednesday.

According to him, "NATO's open door policy should not resemble the old turnstiles of Kyiv metro: they are open, and when you approach, the turnstiles close until you pay. Has Ukraine not paid enough yet? Is our contribution to the defense of Europe and the entire civilization still insufficient?"

"Now you are adopting an Alliance strategy — it is primarily a strategy for the security of your communities, your states. Strategy of the decade. There are already 126 days of a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Cruise missiles, torture, murder of children, rape of women. We don't have 10 years. Do you have them? Are you really sure about this?" Zelensky asked.