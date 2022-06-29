Ukraine needs much more modern artillery – Zelensky at NATO summit

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has called on NATO countries to increase the supply of modern artillery, as well as missile defense systems.

"Russia relies primarily on artillery on the battlefield. On the artillery advantage. Ukraine has already received modern artillery systems - and I am very grateful to you for that. But the war continues, just such a war in which artillery is of great importance. The war should not drag on. To break the advantage of Russian artillery, we need a lot more of these modern systems, modern artillery," he said, speaking via video link at the NATO summit on Wednesday.

According to him, "Ukraine needs modern missile and air defense - and you have these systems. By giving them to us, you can completely break the Russian tactics of destroying cities and terror against civilians."

"Financial support for Ukraine is no less important now than weapons aid. Russia still receives billions every day - and spends them on war. We have a multibillion-dollar deficit, and there is no oil and gas to cover it. We need about $5 billion a month – and this is also a fundamental thing. This is what is needed for defense, for protection," Zelensky stressed.