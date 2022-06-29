Russia wants to enslave states that were once in its sphere of influence – Zelensky at NATO summit

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said, speaking at the NATO summit on Wednesday, that Russia's true goal is to enslave countries that were once in its sphere of influence.

"At a time of an extremely aggressive Kremlin, the world needs an extremely bold Alliance. And I am sure that the results of this summit and what the future of NATO will be will be shown in a year by the next summit. And my appeal to you at the next summit of the Alliance, next year - with my direct participation, and not with such online participation, will be evidence of our joint victory," he said.

But next year, he said, not only Ukraine, but also several other states, quite possibly members of the Alliance, may be under fire from Russia.

"They threatened - if Ukraine joins NATO. But Ukraine is not in NATO, and Russia's full-scale war against our state has been going on for 126 days - after eight years of war in Donbas. So why did everyone think for decades that NATO's actions could provoke Russia into something?" he said.

"Russia's goals are known. It's obvious. The Russian leadership sees the world differently. Not the way you are. They look, for example, at Lithuania - not as a member of your union, but as a republic of the Soviet Union. For us it is the former republic of the USSR, for us it is the past, and they see it as a possible future, they want to enslave it again," the president said.

"That's how they see it. And also - for every country that is a neighbor of Russia. On every state that was once in Moscow's sphere of influence," he also said.