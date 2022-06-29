Zelensky to speak at closed session of NATO summit

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky will address the heads of state and government of NATO member countries at the very beginning of the summit in a closed session.

This information was reported to the Interfax-Ukraine agency in Madrid on Wednesday on the sidelines of the summit by the NATO press service. The press service said that it is planned that Zelensky would speak at the beginning of the meeting, but the session will be closed.

This means that the speech will not be public and will not be broadcast live.