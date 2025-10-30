Two servicemen of recruitment centers receive gunshot wounds in Kremenchuk

In Kremenchuk, Poltava region, two servicemen of the territorial recruitment and social support centers received gunshot wounds while performing their duties, Interfax-Ukraine agency was informed by the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

According to the Ground Forces, on October 30, at about 16:00, the police escorted a conscripted citizen to the assembly point of Kremenchuk district territorial recruitment and social support centers. During the paperwork and mandatory search in response to a police officer’s question about the presence of prohibited items or substances, he took out a pistol (previously converted from a traumatic TT pistol) and fired several shots.

"As a result, two servicemen were wounded in the shin. As of now, the servicemen are in the hospital, their lives are not in danger. The shooter was detained by the police, and investigative actions are ongoing," the Ground Forces said.

An attempt on the life of a serviceman is punishable by imprisonment for a term of nine to 15 years or life imprisonment (Article 349 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).