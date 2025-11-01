Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:25 01.11.2025

UN lacks funds for humanitarian aid to Ukraine in 2025 – media

1 min read

The United Nations is over $1 billion short of providing humanitarian aid to Ukraine in 2025, UN Emergency Relief Coordinator for Ukraine Matthias Schmale said at a briefing in Geneva, Deutsche Welle reports.

He noted that approximately four million residents of Ukraine received humanitarian aid this year, but funding remains insufficient.

According to Schmale, this year donors have provided only $1.15 billion, which is 44% of the total amount estimated for Ukraine's humanitarian aid needs.

According to the UN, due to massive Russian strikes, some of Ukraine's power, water, and heating systems remain paralyzed, and as winter approaches, the affected regions require urgent support.

Tags: #un #humanitarian

MORE ABOUT

20:35 30.10.2025
Russian strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure exacerbate civilian suffering ahead of winter – UN Human Rights Mission in Ukraine

Russian strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure exacerbate civilian suffering ahead of winter – UN Human Rights Mission in Ukraine

17:31 14.10.2025
UN on Russia's attack on humanitarian convoy in Kherson: Such attacks are completely unacceptable

UN on Russia's attack on humanitarian convoy in Kherson: Such attacks are completely unacceptable

09:45 14.10.2025
UN Coordinator in Ukraine assures of continued support for modernization of Ukrainian agriculture

UN Coordinator in Ukraine assures of continued support for modernization of Ukrainian agriculture

21:13 30.09.2025
Zelenskyy, Guterres discuss situation at Zaporizhia NPP

Zelenskyy, Guterres discuss situation at Zaporizhia NPP

19:22 23.09.2025
Trump believes his speech to UN General Assembly is 'very well received'

Trump believes his speech to UN General Assembly is 'very well received'

20:30 22.09.2025
Ukraine suggests UN World Food Programme include more African countries in Grain from Ukraine program

Ukraine suggests UN World Food Programme include more African countries in Grain from Ukraine program

20:24 22.09.2025
Sybiha at UN Security Council: Europe is not at war with Russia, but Russia is at war with Europe

Sybiha at UN Security Council: Europe is not at war with Russia, but Russia is at war with Europe

19:29 22.09.2025
Sybiha, UN World Food Programme Executive Director discuss further cooperation

Sybiha, UN World Food Programme Executive Director discuss further cooperation

20:54 18.09.2025
Ukraine elected to governing bodies of UN Universal Postal Union – MFA

Ukraine elected to governing bodies of UN Universal Postal Union – MFA

20:19 15.09.2025
Zelenskyy a week before UNGA: We’are cooperating with leaders of European countries to put joint pressure on Russia

Zelenskyy a week before UNGA: We’are cooperating with leaders of European countries to put joint pressure on Russia

HOT NEWS

President instructs govt to present details of winter support package by Nov 15

GUR: As result of operation in Moscow region, three lines of Koltsevaya oil pipeline disabled

More 100 critical infrastructure facilities in Ukraine to be protected before year-end – Ministry of Development

Zelenskyy: Russian budget deficit for 2026 could reach $100 bln

Since start of year, 160 strikes behind enemy lines destroy 48% of enemy Pantsir systems – SBU chief

LATEST

President instructs govt to present details of winter support package by Nov 15

Enemy occupies Novo-Hryhoryivka in Zaporizhia region, advances near Pokrovsk – DeepState

Defense Forces destroy 11,269 air targets during October – AFU

Invaders occupy 267 square km of Ukrainian territory in Oct as in Sept – DeepState

Canada plans to hand over Russian An-124 cargo plane to Ukraine after its trial ends

Sybiha: Russian attacks on substations ensuring operation of NPPs couldn’t have been carried out without Rosatom specialists

Ukrainian MFA condemns Russia's attacks on substations critical to powering NPPs and calls for imposing sanctions

Canada accelerates financial aid payments to restore Ukrainian energy infrastructure

Invaders carry out more than 700 strikes in Zaporizhia region in past day – authorities

Invaders lose 900 people, 58 units of special equipment in past day – General Staff

AD
AD