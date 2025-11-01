UN lacks funds for humanitarian aid to Ukraine in 2025 – media

The United Nations is over $1 billion short of providing humanitarian aid to Ukraine in 2025, UN Emergency Relief Coordinator for Ukraine Matthias Schmale said at a briefing in Geneva, Deutsche Welle reports.

He noted that approximately four million residents of Ukraine received humanitarian aid this year, but funding remains insufficient.

According to Schmale, this year donors have provided only $1.15 billion, which is 44% of the total amount estimated for Ukraine's humanitarian aid needs.

According to the UN, due to massive Russian strikes, some of Ukraine's power, water, and heating systems remain paralyzed, and as winter approaches, the affected regions require urgent support.