Sixteen Ukrainian defenders, one civilian released from captivity during 17 for 15 swap – Intelligence Agency
The coordinating headquarters for treatment prisoners conducted another prisoner swap with the Russian side according to the 17 for 15 formula, the Main Intelligence Department of the Defense Ministry of Ukraine has said.
"Sixteen Ukrainian defenders are coming back home. There are two officers and 14 soldiers among them. One civilian was also released. Five of the released [Ukrainian captives] are seriously injured, they need immediate treatment," it said on the Telegram channel.