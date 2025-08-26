Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:21 26.08.2025

German Defense Ministry announces date, location of next Ramstein meeting

The next 30th meeting of the contact group on Ukrainian defense issues in the Ramstein format will take place in London on September 9 this year, Suspilne reports with reference to a representative of the German Defense Ministry.

According to him, the meeting in the capital of Great Britain will be held in a "mixed format," but the agenda has not been disclosed yet.

"Due to consultations on the agenda, I cannot comment on this topic at the moment," explained the press secretary of the German defense ministry.

As reported earlier, Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal discussed preparations for the next meeting in the Ramstein format with his British counterpart John Healey.

Tags: #german #london #ramstein_format #defense_ministry

