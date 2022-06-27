Ukraine and Moldova should strengthen cooperation in all spheres to counter Russian aggression – Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said that Ukraine and Moldova should strengthen cooperation in the humanitarian, economic, energy and security spheres to counter Russian aggression.

"Together we must do everything possible so that Russian aggression can no longer threaten Ukraine, Moldova, or anyone in Europe. On this basis, we must strengthen our cooperation in all areas: humanitarian sphere, economy, energy, border policy and security," Zelensky said at a briefing with Moldovan President Maia Sandu in Kyiv.

According to the head of state, Ukraine and Moldova have the same root threats created by the aggression of the Russian Federation and Russian politics. "If threats have the same roots, then our responses should also be joint," he said.

Zelensky also called the decision of the European Council to grant Ukraine and Moldova the status of candidate states to the European Union an important historical decision.

"I am sure that thanks to the success of European integration, our countries will become even closer. We will definitely exchange experience on the way to full EU membership," the President concluded.