Facts

14:46 27.06.2022

G7 Summit must respond to Russian missile attacks on Kyiv – Yermak

1 min read
The participants of the G7 Summit must respond to Russian missile attacks on Kyiv, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak has said.

"The G7 Summit must respond to the Russian attacks on Kyiv," he said on the Telegram channel on Sunday, June 26.

He said that sanctions against Russia should become even more aggressive.

"Embargo on gold export is good, but a gas embargo should be in a new package of EU sanctions as well," he said.

Yermak also said that international military convoys should be used to unblock Ukrainian ports in order to overcome the food crisis provoked by Russia.

In addition, the G7 Summit should recognize Russia a sponsor country for terrorism, he said.

