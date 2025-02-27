G7 Ambassadors welcome law on establishment of two specialized administrative courts

G7 Ambassadors in Ukraine have expressed their support for the law adopted by the Verkhovna Rada, which provides for the establishment of two administrative courts – a Specialized District Administrative Court and a Specialized Appeal Administrative Court.

"We welcome the vote of the Verkhovna Rada on the establishment of the administrative courts. This sends a strong signal that Ukraine remains committed to key judicial reforms," the G7 ambassadors' group said in a statement on the X social network on Thursday.

As reported, the Verkhovna Rada, at a plenary session on Wednesday, adopted Law No. 12368-1 on the establishment of the Supreme Administrative Court, which provides for the establishment of two specialized administrative courts instead of the Supreme Administrative Court. The draft law was agreed with the International Monetary Fund.