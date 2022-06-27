Facts

12:07 27.06.2022

President of Moldova arrives in Kyiv

President of Moldova Maia Sandu has arrived in Kyiv with a working visit. She will visit Borodianka, Bucha, Irpin as well as meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the press service of the president of Moldova said.

"Today, on June 27, President of Moldova Maia Sandu is on a working visit to Kyiv. During the day, the head of state will visit Borodianka, Bucha, and Irpin as well as meet with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky," it said on Facebook.

