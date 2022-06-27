President of Moldova arrives in Kyiv

President of Moldova Maia Sandu has arrived in Kyiv with a working visit. She will visit Borodianka, Bucha, Irpin as well as meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the press service of the president of Moldova said.

