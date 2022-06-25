Two Russian helicopters attack borderline district in Sumy region

Two enemy helicopters took off from the territory of Russia and launched six unguided missiles on the territory of Krasnopillia community in Sumy region, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine has said.

"Two Russian helicopters attacked a borderline district in Sumy region. The enemy helicopters took off on the Russian side and fired six unguided missiles on the territory of Krasnopillia community," it said on the Telegram channel.

According to preliminary information, no casualties were reported.