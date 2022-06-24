Court arrests property of Russian businessman suspected of illegal mining in Ukraine, financing terrorism

The court, at the request of the prosecutors of the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO), seized the property of a Russian businessman, commercial structures controlled by him, bank accounts and illegally extracted minerals with a total value of more than UAH 1 billion.

"According to the investigation, a citizen of the Russian Federation illegally obtained ownership of a number of specialized enterprises, and also received permits for special use of mineral resources on the territory of Ukraine. In violation of the requirements of the current legislation, in complicity with other individuals, he carried out the extraction of crushed stone and sand on an industrial scale on the territory of Kyiv and Zhytomyr regions. Funds from the sale of minerals through a group of offshore companies were withdrawn and used for personal illicit enrichment. They were transferred to the Russian Federation, as well as to the material support of the occupation administrations in Crimea and the pseudo-republic ‘DPR/LPR,’" the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office reports on the Telegram channel.

During the pretrial investigation, it was also established that the citizen justified and recognized as legitimate the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, launched in 2014. He denied the temporary occupation of part of the territory of Ukraine, glorified those who committed armed aggression.

Criminal proceedings are being conducted on the fact that a group of persons organized by a citizen of the Russian Federation carries out illegal activities related to the extraction of minerals, evasion of mandatory taxes and payments for land, withdrawal of funds and financing of terrorism (Part 2 of Article 197-1, Part 3 of Article 209, Part 3 of Article 212, Article 240, Part 1 of Article 255, Part 3 of Article 257, Part 3 of Article 258-5 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).