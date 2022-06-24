Facts

14:16 24.06.2022

SBU exposes Russia’s GRU agent network, which included MP Derkach

3 min read
 The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has exposed the agent network of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Federation (GRU), which was supposed to assist the Russian Federation in the seizure of Ukraine.

"It, in particular, included MP Andriy Derkach, who, according to the investigation, oversaw the creation of a number of private security companies in different areas to use these structures for the rapid seizure of Ukraine," the SBU press service reports on the Telegram channel.

It is noted that the operational development of the network was carried out for a long time, but the SBU finally neutralized it at the beginning of the war, detaining the former assistant to MP Ihor Kolesnikov. He, being an unspoken employee of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of Russia with the call sign "Veteran," was a signalman and financial courier between the Russian special services and Derkach.

According to Kolesnikov, Derkach was recruited in 2016. The top leadership of the GRU personally worked with him - head of the department Igor Kostyukov and his first deputy Vladimir Alekseev.

“The MP, in particular, received funds from the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Federation to create private security structures, which the enemy planned to use to seize Ukraine. The GRU allocated $3-4 million every few months to implement its plans. According to the materials of the investigation, a significant part of these funds ended up in Derkach's pockets,” the report says.

Kolesnikov, after the arrest, agreed on the accusation and testimony. He told the details of the network's activities and its role in preparing for a full-scale war. In May, the court sentenced him to high treason.

“Upon entering the troops, when it is clear that the cities are surrendering, these private security companies had to ensure the passage of equipment, sit on the armor with Russian flags, and thus ensure a peaceful entry into the cities,” said Kolesnikov.

In addition, according to Kolesnikov's testimony, the GRU planned to use two special forces brigades and special operations forces during the capture of the capital, which were supposed to enter from the territory of Belarus. From there - move quickly to Kyiv, capture the government quarter and convene a veche in the Verkhovna Rada, which would vote for the creation of a new government.

The SBU continues operational and investigative measures to bring to justice all persons involved in an extensive intelligence network.

In August last year, the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine imposed personal sanctions against non-factional MP Andriy Derkach and a number of individuals against whom sanctions were imposed by the United States of America.

Tags: #sbu #derkach

