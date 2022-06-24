USA to continue to support Ukraine, which is carrying out further reforms on its way to EU – Ambassador

The United States will continue to support Ukraine, which is carrying out further reforms to realize the European aspirations of the Ukrainian people, said U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink.

"I congratulate Ukraine and its people on obtaining the status of a candidate for EU membership! This decision reflects Ukraine's significant achievements in deepening European integration. The United States will continue to support Ukraine, which is carrying out further reforms to realize the European aspirations of the Ukrainian people," Brink wrote on Twitter on Friday.