Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:25 18.08.2025

Oil pumping through Druzhba pipeline completely stopped after strike on oil pumping station in Tambov region

2 min read

Units of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) struck the Nikolskoye oil pumping station in Russia's Tambov region on Monday night, as a result of which the pumping of oil through the Druzhba oil pipeline was stopped, the AFU General Staff said on Facebook.

"As a result of the strike, a fire broke out at the facility. The pumping of oil through the Druzhba main oil pipeline has been completely stopped. Nikolskoye oil pumping station is part of the economic infrastructure of Russia and is involved in providing the occupation forces of the Russian aggressor," the AFU said.

As reported, Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó called the drone strike by Ukraine on the night of August 14 on the distribution station of Druzhba oil pipeline in Russia's Bryansk region outrageous and hinted at the possibility of stopping electricity supplies from Hungary to Ukraine. On August 18, after Ukraine's strikes on logistics facilities in Russia, he again accused Ukraine of an alleged "attack on Hungary's energy security."

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha, in response to his colleague, reminded him that Hungary has systematically made efforts for many years to maintain its energy dependence on Russia, despite long-standing warnings that the latter is not a reliable partner.

Tags: #pipeline #rf #strike #general_staff #oil

MORE ABOUT

20:01 18.08.2025
Kazakhstan supplies 1.1 mln tonnes of oil to Germany in 7M - KMG

Kazakhstan supplies 1.1 mln tonnes of oil to Germany in 7M - KMG

13:17 18.08.2025
General Staff announces progress on multiple front line sectors

General Staff announces progress on multiple front line sectors

04:53 16.08.2025
California governor, Democratic congressman criticize Trump's meeting with Putin

California governor, Democratic congressman criticize Trump's meeting with Putin

04:46 16.08.2025
Trump says Zelenskyy must make a deal with Russia

Trump says Zelenskyy must make a deal with Russia

03:14 16.08.2025
Putin leaves Alaska early

Putin leaves Alaska early

02:51 16.08.2025
No deal yet, I will call NATO, of course I will call Zelenskyy - Trump

No deal yet, I will call NATO, of course I will call Zelenskyy - Trump

02:48 16.08.2025
No deal yet, I will call NATO, of course I will call Zelenskyy – Trump

No deal yet, I will call NATO, of course I will call Zelenskyy – Trump

02:24 16.08.2025
Putin announces 'agreement reached,' 'start of progress' in resolving war in Ukraine

Putin announces 'agreement reached,' 'start of progress' in resolving war in Ukraine

01:54 16.08.2025
Trump-Putin three-on-three meeting concludes, press conference expected

Trump-Putin three-on-three meeting concludes, press conference expected

01:40 16.08.2025
Trump-Putin three-on-three meeting concludes, press conference expected

Trump-Putin three-on-three meeting concludes, press conference expected

HOT NEWS

Ukraine to be provided with protection similar to that of NATO countries – Trump

Trump to brief Putin on results of his meeting with Zelenskyy

Zelensky: We have possibility to buy weapons in USA

Trump: I'd like them to stop, but strategically, that could be disadvantage for one side or the other

Zelenskyy: We are open to elections, but ceasefire needed to hold them

LATEST

Ukraine to be provided with protection similar to that of NATO countries – Trump

Trump to brief Putin on results of his meeting with Zelenskyy

Zelensky: We have possibility to buy weapons in USA

Trump: I'd like them to stop, but strategically, that could be disadvantage for one side or the other

Zelenskyy: We are open to elections, but ceasefire needed to hold them

Trump: There will be lot of good results today

Trump: If everything works for us today, we will have tripartite meeting

Zelenskyy arrives at White House

Сhild protection centers based on Barnahus model to be operational in 15 regions of Ukraine by 2025 – draft govt action program

Govt to finalize proposal on travel abroad of men aged 18-22 by end of week – Svyrydenko

AD
AD