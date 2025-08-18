Oil pumping through Druzhba pipeline completely stopped after strike on oil pumping station in Tambov region

Units of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) struck the Nikolskoye oil pumping station in Russia's Tambov region on Monday night, as a result of which the pumping of oil through the Druzhba oil pipeline was stopped, the AFU General Staff said on Facebook.

"As a result of the strike, a fire broke out at the facility. The pumping of oil through the Druzhba main oil pipeline has been completely stopped. Nikolskoye oil pumping station is part of the economic infrastructure of Russia and is involved in providing the occupation forces of the Russian aggressor," the AFU said.

As reported, Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó called the drone strike by Ukraine on the night of August 14 on the distribution station of Druzhba oil pipeline in Russia's Bryansk region outrageous and hinted at the possibility of stopping electricity supplies from Hungary to Ukraine. On August 18, after Ukraine's strikes on logistics facilities in Russia, he again accused Ukraine of an alleged "attack on Hungary's energy security."

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha, in response to his colleague, reminded him that Hungary has systematically made efforts for many years to maintain its energy dependence on Russia, despite long-standing warnings that the latter is not a reliable partner.