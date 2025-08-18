Interfax-Ukraine
20:03 18.08.2025

Govt to finalize proposal on travel abroad of men aged 18-22 by end of week – Svyrydenko

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine will finalize the president's proposal on the travel abroad of men aged 18 to 22 this week, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko has said.

"This will be a resolution of the Cabinet. This is a decision that does not require legislative changes, so it will be at the level of the Cabinet," Svyrydenko told reporters on Monday, answering a question about whether the government has any developments regarding the president's proposal on the travel abroad of men aged 18 to 22.

She added that this decision will be finalized by the government this week.

At the same time, to a clarifying question, the prime minister replied that there are currently no details.

As reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy previously stated that he had instructed the government, together with the military command, to work on simplifying the crossing of the state border for young Ukrainians, in particular, raising the age limit from 18 to 22.

