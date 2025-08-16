Trump says Zelenskyy must make a deal with Russia

US President Donald Trump said his summit with Vladimir Putin went "remarkably well, given the circumstances" and that it was a "very good meeting." He added that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy "has to make a deal with Russia."

In an interview with Fox News, he told Sean Hannity that he wanted to see people stop dying in Ukraine, adding: "If we can end this war, that would be a very good thing."

Trump went on to say that "there's no deal until there's a deal," but declined to share any details, saying only that they had "made a lot of progress."

"It's not a done deal at all. And Ukraine has to agree, President Zelenskyy has to agree", Trump added.

He said that Ukraine has to make a deal with Russia.