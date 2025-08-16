Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
05:16 16.08.2025

Trump ready to participate in meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin, if asked

1 min read

US President Donald Trump said he was ready to join the upcoming meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the Russian President, so that, in his words, "the matter can be concluded."

"We have agreed on a lot of issues - a lot of issues have been agreed on, although, as you know, there are one or two fairly significant issues left, but I think they can be resolved now. It really depends on President Zelenskyy to do it, and I would also say that the European nations should be a little more involved. But the final word is with President Zelenskyy," Trump said in an interview with Fox News' Sean Hannity.

He added that, "if they like," he would be at the next meeting.

"They are going to arrange a meeting now between President Zelenskyy, President Putin and me. I didn't even ask about it - not that I want to be there, but I want to make sure that it gets done. And I think we have a pretty chance of getting it done," Trump said.

Tags: #trump #russia #usa

MORE ABOUT

04:53 16.08.2025
California governor, Democratic congressman criticize Trump's meeting with Putin

California governor, Democratic congressman criticize Trump's meeting with Putin

04:46 16.08.2025
Trump says Zelenskyy must make a deal with Russia

Trump says Zelenskyy must make a deal with Russia

03:48 16.08.2025
Trump returns to Washington after Alaska summit

Trump returns to Washington after Alaska summit

03:16 16.08.2025
Zelensky still waiting for call from Trump after meeting with Putin – media

Zelensky still waiting for call from Trump after meeting with Putin – media

03:14 16.08.2025
Putin leaves Alaska early

Putin leaves Alaska early

02:51 16.08.2025
No deal yet, I will call NATO, of course I will call Zelenskyy - Trump

No deal yet, I will call NATO, of course I will call Zelenskyy - Trump

02:48 16.08.2025
No deal yet, I will call NATO, of course I will call Zelenskyy – Trump

No deal yet, I will call NATO, of course I will call Zelenskyy – Trump

02:24 16.08.2025
Putin announces 'agreement reached,' 'start of progress' in resolving war in Ukraine

Putin announces 'agreement reached,' 'start of progress' in resolving war in Ukraine

01:54 16.08.2025
Trump-Putin three-on-three meeting concludes, press conference expected

Trump-Putin three-on-three meeting concludes, press conference expected

01:40 16.08.2025
Trump-Putin three-on-three meeting concludes, press conference expected

Trump-Putin three-on-three meeting concludes, press conference expected

HOT NEWS

US President Trump and Russian Vladimir Putin begin meeting in Alaska

Azov reports clearing of Zoloty Kolodiaz, six villages from enemy and destruction of 271 occupants

Ukrainian Defense Forces repel enemy from Zoloty Kolodiaz, 31 sq km liberated

Trump on meeting with Putin: I think it's going to work out very well, and if it doesn't, I'm gonna head back home real fast

Zelenskyy instructs MFA, President's Office to audit work with partners within defense coalitions

LATEST

No deal yet, I will call NATO, of course I will call Zelenskyy - Trump

Putin announces 'agreement reached,' 'start of progress' in resolving war in Ukraine

TRUMP: UNTIL THERE IS NO AGREEMENT, I WILL CALL NATO, OF COURSE I WILL CALL ZELENSKYY

UNTIL THERE IS NO DEAL. I'LL CALL NATO, NORMALLY I'LL CALL ZELENSKY - TRUMP

US PRESIDENT TRUMP ANNOUNCES HE SPOKE WITH ZELENSKYY AFTER PUTIN MEETING

PUTIN DECLARES 'AGREEMENT REACHED,' DECLARES START OF PROGRESS IN REGULATION OF WAR AGAINST UKRAINE

Putin considers possible nuclear arms control agreement with US - media

93rd motorized rifle brigade secures settlements near Dobropillia

Three teenagers rescued from occupied Ukraine territories – Yermak

US may hit Rosneft, Lukoil with sanctions over Ukraine war – media

AD
AD