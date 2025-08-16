Trump ready to participate in meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin, if asked

US President Donald Trump said he was ready to join the upcoming meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the Russian President, so that, in his words, "the matter can be concluded."

"We have agreed on a lot of issues - a lot of issues have been agreed on, although, as you know, there are one or two fairly significant issues left, but I think they can be resolved now. It really depends on President Zelenskyy to do it, and I would also say that the European nations should be a little more involved. But the final word is with President Zelenskyy," Trump said in an interview with Fox News' Sean Hannity.

He added that, "if they like," he would be at the next meeting.

"They are going to arrange a meeting now between President Zelenskyy, President Putin and me. I didn't even ask about it - not that I want to be there, but I want to make sure that it gets done. And I think we have a pretty chance of getting it done," Trump said.