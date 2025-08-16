Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
04:53 16.08.2025

California governor, Democratic congressman criticize Trump's meeting with Putin

California Governor Gavin Newsom and the top Democrat in the House of Representatives in New York, Gregory Meeks, have sharply criticized the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Putin, which took place in Alaska without the participation of Ukraine.

On his official account on X, Newsom said: "TRUMP JUST FLED THE PODIUM WITH PUTIN — NO QUESTIONS, NOTHING! TOTAL LOW ENERGY. THE MAN LOOKED LIKE HE’D JUST EATEN 3 BUCKETS OF KFC WITH VLAD. IS HE AFRAID THE PRESS WILL ASK ABOUT ME??? (AMERICA’S FAVORITE GOVERNOR)."

At the same time, Congressman Meeks noted X that holding the meeting at Trump's invitation, without the Ukrainian side and without concessions from the Russian Federation is an "undeserved reward for Putin."

"President Trump should have pressured Putin by imposing crushing sanctions on his war machine and providing Ukraine with the tools it needs to defend itself. Instead, by literally rolling out the red carpet, Trump has legitimized Russia's aggression and whitewashed Putin's war crimes. It is shameful," Meeks said.

He added that there is currently no reason to believe that Putin will negotiate in good faith, and called on the Trump administration to act in close coordination with European allies and Ukraine, adopt new sanctions, and provide additional assistance to Kyiv.

Tags: #reaction #rf #alaska #usa

