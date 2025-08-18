Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:54 18.08.2025

Shmyhal to question about 'Flamingo:' Ukrainian powerful long-range weapons exist, other details later

2 min read
Shmyhal to question about 'Flamingo:' Ukrainian powerful long-range weapons exist, other details later
Photo: https://t.me/ministry_of_defense_ua

Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal says that powerful Ukrainian long-range weapons exist, but did not provide details about the information about the Flamingo cruise missile.

"Ukrainian very powerful long-range weapons are powerful and they exist. These are key details. And we will find out everything else when the right moment comes," Shmyhal said during the presentation of the government's action program on Monday.

Thus, the prime minister indirectly answered a question about information about the presence of cruise missiles with a range of 3,000 kilometers, called "Flamingo," in the Ukrainian arsenal.

Earlier, the media reported on the start of mass production and the general presence in the Ukrainian arsenal of cruise missiles with a range of 3,000 kilometers, called "Flamingo." It was noted that "Flamingo" is the FP-5 from Milanion Group, which is twice as powerful as the Tomahawk in terms of flight range and warhead size, and most importantly, it is intended for mass production.

It is also noted that the Flamingo warhead weighing 1,150 kilograms and the declared flight range allow it to destroy almost any targets at a depth that was previously completely inaccessible to Ukrainian strike weapons. In addition to the declared characteristics, the missile is protected from the effects of Russian electronic warfare.

Tags: #shmyhal #weapons

MORE ABOUT

21:07 18.08.2025
Zelensky: We have possibility to buy weapons in USA

Zelensky: We have possibility to buy weapons in USA

18:43 18.08.2025
Shmyhal on draft Govt Action Program: 50% of funds for weapons should go to Ukrainian manufacturers

Shmyhal on draft Govt Action Program: 50% of funds for weapons should go to Ukrainian manufacturers

15:13 18.08.2025
Shmyhal backs arms exports after Ukrainian forces are fully supplied

Shmyhal backs arms exports after Ukrainian forces are fully supplied

14:11 18.08.2025
Shmyhal discusses 14th package of non-lethal aid with Slovak counterpart

Shmyhal discusses 14th package of non-lethal aid with Slovak counterpart

18:24 08.08.2025
Pentagon given opportunity to return weapons already allocated for Kyiv to US arsenals – media

Pentagon given opportunity to return weapons already allocated for Kyiv to US arsenals – media

14:20 08.08.2025
Shmyhal proposes to join Ukraine in mine clearance initiative in Black Sea with participation of Bulgaria, Turkey and Romania

Shmyhal proposes to join Ukraine in mine clearance initiative in Black Sea with participation of Bulgaria, Turkey and Romania

13:47 06.08.2025
Cabinet backs protection for military whistleblowers – Shmyhal

Cabinet backs protection for military whistleblowers – Shmyhal

12:17 06.08.2025
Care and rehab for freed Ukrainian captives improving - Shmyhal

Care and rehab for freed Ukrainian captives improving - Shmyhal

09:26 06.08.2025
Shmyhal confirms US approval of $200 million in security aid to Ukraine

Shmyhal confirms US approval of $200 million in security aid to Ukraine

18:07 05.08.2025
Zelenskyy on aid packages for supply of US weapons to Ukraine: This to be good example for other NATO states

Zelenskyy on aid packages for supply of US weapons to Ukraine: This to be good example for other NATO states

HOT NEWS

Ukraine to be provided with protection similar to that of NATO countries – Trump

Trump to brief Putin on results of his meeting with Zelenskyy

Zelensky: We have possibility to buy weapons in USA

Trump: I'd like them to stop, but strategically, that could be disadvantage for one side or the other

Zelenskyy: We are open to elections, but ceasefire needed to hold them

LATEST

Ukraine to be provided with protection similar to that of NATO countries – Trump

Trump to brief Putin on results of his meeting with Zelenskyy

Trump: I'd like them to stop, but strategically, that could be disadvantage for one side or the other

Zelenskyy: We are open to elections, but ceasefire needed to hold them

Trump: There will be lot of good results today

Trump: If everything works for us today, we will have tripartite meeting

Zelenskyy arrives at White House

Сhild protection centers based on Barnahus model to be operational in 15 regions of Ukraine by 2025 – draft govt action program

Govt to finalize proposal on travel abroad of men aged 18-22 by end of week – Svyrydenko

Zelenskyy: Ukraine ready for real truce, establishment of new security architecture

AD
AD