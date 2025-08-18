Shmyhal to question about 'Flamingo:' Ukrainian powerful long-range weapons exist, other details later

Photo: https://t.me/ministry_of_defense_ua

Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal says that powerful Ukrainian long-range weapons exist, but did not provide details about the information about the Flamingo cruise missile.

"Ukrainian very powerful long-range weapons are powerful and they exist. These are key details. And we will find out everything else when the right moment comes," Shmyhal said during the presentation of the government's action program on Monday.

Thus, the prime minister indirectly answered a question about information about the presence of cruise missiles with a range of 3,000 kilometers, called "Flamingo," in the Ukrainian arsenal.

Earlier, the media reported on the start of mass production and the general presence in the Ukrainian arsenal of cruise missiles with a range of 3,000 kilometers, called "Flamingo." It was noted that "Flamingo" is the FP-5 from Milanion Group, which is twice as powerful as the Tomahawk in terms of flight range and warhead size, and most importantly, it is intended for mass production.

It is also noted that the Flamingo warhead weighing 1,150 kilograms and the declared flight range allow it to destroy almost any targets at a depth that was previously completely inaccessible to Ukrainian strike weapons. In addition to the declared characteristics, the missile is protected from the effects of Russian electronic warfare.