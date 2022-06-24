Facts

12:46 24.06.2022

Enemy shells infrastructure facilities in Zaporizhia region

Enemy shells infrastructure facilities in Zaporizhia region

The Russian occupation forces shelled Zaporizhia region on Thursday night, infrastructure facilities were injures, information about casualties and damages is being clarified, Zaporizhia Regional Military Administration has said.

"The enemy viciously shelled the territory of Zaporizhia region at night using multiple rocket launchers. According to preliminary information, the infrastructure facilities near a residential area close to the regional center were damaged. The information about destructions and casualties is being clarified. Rescuers from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine are working on the spot," he said on Facebook on Friday night, adding that no 'arrivals' to Zaporizhia were recorded.

