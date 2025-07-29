Sixteen convicts killed, 44 injured in Russian airstrike on Bilenke penal colony – Justice Ministry

According to updated data, 16 convicts were killed and 44 others were injured in an airstrike on the territory of Bilenke penal colony, the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine reported on Tuesday.

"According to the information available at the moment, the following were significantly damaged as a result of the enemy attack: the headquarters of the institution; the quarantine station; the institution's dining room was completely destroyed. As a result of the strike, 16 convicts were killed, 44 people were injured and hospitalized in local hospitals, more than 50 victims received medical assistance on the spot," the message on Telegram says.

The Ministry of Justice added that information about the victims is constantly being updated.

Earlier, it was reported that 17 convicts were killed and 42 others were injured in an airstrike on the territory of the Bilenke correctional colony. It is reported that about 50 security officers of the State Penitentiary Service of Ukraine were involved in ensuring order in the institution. The perimeter of the institution was not damaged, there is no threat of escape.

The ministry emphasized that the shelling of civilian infrastructure, in particular penitentiary institutions, is considered a war crime.