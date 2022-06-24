MFA to make every effort to ensure Ukraine's interests taken into account in EU reform – Kuleba

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine will make every effort to ensure that the interests of Ukraine, as a future EU member, are taken into account as much as possible in the EU reform, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said.

"The EU reform process will now unfold in the EU. And we, as the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, will make every effort to ensure that the interests of Ukraine, as a future EU member, are taken into account as much as possible in those changes and reforms that will be implemented by the EU in the coming years within itself, that is, to reform the procedures, mechanisms of its functioning," Kuleba said on the air of the national telethon on Thursday.

The Minister noted that the main challenge for the EU would be the transition from the adoption of some decisions by consensus to the adoption of decisions by the majority.

"There is a question of the functioning of the EU bureaucratic machine itself, there are many complaints that it is too heavy and not flexible," Kuleba said.

In addition, the Foreign Minister drew attention to the need to change the principle of the formation of the European Commission in case of admission of new members.