Facts

10:12 24.06.2022

MFA to make every effort to ensure Ukraine's interests taken into account in EU reform – Kuleba

2 min read
MFA to make every effort to ensure Ukraine's interests taken into account in EU reform – Kuleba

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine will make every effort to ensure that the interests of Ukraine, as a future EU member, are taken into account as much as possible in the EU reform, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said.

"The EU reform process will now unfold in the EU. And we, as the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, will make every effort to ensure that the interests of Ukraine, as a future EU member, are taken into account as much as possible in those changes and reforms that will be implemented by the EU in the coming years within itself, that is, to reform the procedures, mechanisms of its functioning," Kuleba said on the air of the national telethon on Thursday.

The Minister noted that the main challenge for the EU would be the transition from the adoption of some decisions by consensus to the adoption of decisions by the majority.

"There is a question of the functioning of the EU bureaucratic machine itself, there are many complaints that it is too heavy and not flexible," Kuleba said.

In addition, the Foreign Minister drew attention to the need to change the principle of the formation of the European Commission in case of admission of new members.

Tags: #eu #mfa

MORE ABOUT

10:23 24.06.2022
Zelensky: Ukraine to become member of EU in future

Zelensky: Ukraine to become member of EU in future

09:47 24.06.2022
Ukraine's obtaining EU candidate status brings NBU closer to European community of central banks - NBU governor

Ukraine's obtaining EU candidate status brings NBU closer to European community of central banks - NBU governor

09:09 24.06.2022
EU leaders grant EU candidate status to Ukraine, Moldova

EU leaders grant EU candidate status to Ukraine, Moldova

15:43 23.06.2022
Stefanishyna: We to mobilize political consensus on country's accession to EU when we sure this to strengthen Ukraine

Stefanishyna: We to mobilize political consensus on country's accession to EU when we sure this to strengthen Ukraine

19:09 22.06.2022
Granting EU candidate status to Ukraine is major agenda of EU summit

Granting EU candidate status to Ukraine is major agenda of EU summit

16:57 22.06.2022
Decision on granting Ukraine EU candidate status may be made as early as June 23 evening – Stefanishyna

Decision on granting Ukraine EU candidate status may be made as early as June 23 evening – Stefanishyna

16:06 22.06.2022
Zelensky speaks with Swedish PM, receives confirmation of support for Ukraine at EUCO summit

Zelensky speaks with Swedish PM, receives confirmation of support for Ukraine at EUCO summit

12:50 20.06.2022
Rada appeals to EU countries to grant Ukraine candidate status for EU membership

Rada appeals to EU countries to grant Ukraine candidate status for EU membership

12:42 18.06.2022
Ukraine deserves status of candidate for EU membership – Zelensky

Ukraine deserves status of candidate for EU membership – Zelensky

14:11 17.06.2022
Zelensky welcomes European Commission’s conclusion on granting Ukraine candidate status: This is first step towards EU membership, which will certainly bring our victory closer

Zelensky welcomes European Commission’s conclusion on granting Ukraine candidate status: This is first step towards EU membership, which will certainly bring our victory closer

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky: Ukraine to become member of EU in future

EU leaders grant EU candidate status to Ukraine, Moldova

Meeting of European Council starts in Brussels, at which Ukraine expected to receive EU candidate status

European Parliament calls on EU leaders to grant Ukraine EU's candidate status – resolution

UK imposes ban on export of pounds sterling, banknotes of EU countries in Russia, prohibits supply of aviation fuel

LATEST

U.S. allocates another $450 mln in security aid to Ukraine

European Broadcasting Union confirms decision to move Eurovision 2023 to another country due to war

Ukraine files another lawsuit against Russia at ECHR

Ukraine and Poland sign memo of cooperation in geology and mineral resources

Russian occupiers shell Sumy region with phosphorus shells

Meeting of European Council starts in Brussels, at which Ukraine expected to receive EU candidate status

Russia deploys points for issuing Russian passports in occupied territories, puts pressure on Ukrainians to obtain them - Defense Ministry

Invaders have fire advantage, Ukraine's Armed Forces conduct mobile defense – Commander-in-Chief

Belarus may provide Russia with its weapons, military equipment for military operations in Ukraine – AFU General Staff

Zelensky would like to see support of not only Israeli people, but also of its authorities – speech to Israeli students

AD
AD
AD
AD