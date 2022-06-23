Hilton Kyiv hotel reopens on July 1

The five-star Hilton Kyiv hotel will reopen on July 1, 2022, the company's press service reported on Facebook on Thursday.

At the same time, the company said that the safety of guests and team members remains a key priority in difficult times. In particular, to ensure it in accordance with the recommendations of government agencies, the company added a number of security measures; an underground parking of the building is provided for a temporary shelter.

Hilton is one of the world's leading hotel companies with 18 brands and more than 1 million rooms in 122 countries. In Ukraine, the first hotel of the Hilton Hotels & Resorts chain opened on March 26, 2014 in Kyiv – the five-star Hilton Kyiv. At the end of 2021, it was reported that the Hilton hotel company entered into a franchise agreement with the developer Gefest Group (Odesa) to implement a hotel project in Odesa, which is scheduled to open in the spring of 2025.