Granting EU candidate status to Ukraine is major agenda of EU summit

Granting the status of a candidate member of the European Union to Ukraine will be the first issue of the European Council meeting at the level of heads of state and government of the Community member states.

A senior European official said that during the first day, the leaders will deal with the applications for EU membership of Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia.

According to the diplomat, the formal meeting of the leaders, which will be preceded by a meeting with the leaders of the Western Balkans, will start at 15.00 with a traditional exchange of views with President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola.

Answering a question from Interfax-Ukraine agency about possible "surprises" during the discussion of the issue of granting candidate status to Ukraine, a high-ranking diplomat noted that as such, he does not see a problem because of the work that has been done before by the President of the European Council Charles Michel.

In addition, regarding Ukraine, the EU leaders will discuss issues of military, financial support, food security in the light of the blocking of Russian ports in the Black Sea.

The diplomat said that on the same day, the leaders will extend the sanctions on Russia, which are extended by six months and which are related to the situation in Ukraine. Work continues to strengthen the framework (functioning of sanctions), but it is not expected that a decision will be made on the (new) sanctions regime.