Facts

19:09 22.06.2022

Granting EU candidate status to Ukraine is major agenda of EU summit

2 min read
Granting EU candidate status to Ukraine is major agenda of EU summit

Granting the status of a candidate member of the European Union to Ukraine will be the first issue of the European Council meeting at the level of heads of state and government of the Community member states.

A senior European official said that during the first day, the leaders will deal with the applications for EU membership of Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia.

According to the diplomat, the formal meeting of the leaders, which will be preceded by a meeting with the leaders of the Western Balkans, will start at 15.00 with a traditional exchange of views with President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola.

Answering a question from Interfax-Ukraine agency about possible "surprises" during the discussion of the issue of granting candidate status to Ukraine, a high-ranking diplomat noted that as such, he does not see a problem because of the work that has been done before by the President of the European Council Charles Michel.

In addition, regarding Ukraine, the EU leaders will discuss issues of military, financial support, food security in the light of the blocking of Russian ports in the Black Sea.

The diplomat said that on the same day, the leaders will extend the sanctions on Russia, which are extended by six months and which are related to the situation in Ukraine. Work continues to strengthen the framework (functioning of sanctions), but it is not expected that a decision will be made on the (new) sanctions regime.

Tags: #eu #status

MORE ABOUT

16:57 22.06.2022
Decision on granting Ukraine EU candidate status may be made as early as June 23 evening – Stefanishyna

Decision on granting Ukraine EU candidate status may be made as early as June 23 evening – Stefanishyna

16:06 22.06.2022
Zelensky speaks with Swedish PM, receives confirmation of support for Ukraine at EUCO summit

Zelensky speaks with Swedish PM, receives confirmation of support for Ukraine at EUCO summit

12:50 20.06.2022
Rada appeals to EU countries to grant Ukraine candidate status for EU membership

Rada appeals to EU countries to grant Ukraine candidate status for EU membership

13:29 18.06.2022
Michel: Candidate status for Ukraine to feature on next week’s EUCO agenda

Michel: Candidate status for Ukraine to feature on next week’s EUCO agenda

12:42 18.06.2022
Ukraine deserves status of candidate for EU membership – Zelensky

Ukraine deserves status of candidate for EU membership – Zelensky

14:11 17.06.2022
Zelensky welcomes European Commission’s conclusion on granting Ukraine candidate status: This is first step towards EU membership, which will certainly bring our victory closer

Zelensky welcomes European Commission’s conclusion on granting Ukraine candidate status: This is first step towards EU membership, which will certainly bring our victory closer

13:27 17.06.2022
European Commission recommends granting Ukraine status of candidate for EU membership – von der Leyen

European Commission recommends granting Ukraine status of candidate for EU membership – von der Leyen

18:02 16.06.2022
Leaders of France, Germany, Italy, Romania support granting Ukraine EU candidate status – Macron says in Kyiv

Leaders of France, Germany, Italy, Romania support granting Ukraine EU candidate status – Macron says in Kyiv

18:39 15.06.2022
President of Ukraine, PMs of Albania, Montenegro, North Macedonia approve statement in support of granting Ukraine EU candidate status – Zelensky

President of Ukraine, PMs of Albania, Montenegro, North Macedonia approve statement in support of granting Ukraine EU candidate status – Zelensky

16:51 14.06.2022
Ukraine, EU agree on text of agreement on liberalisation of road transport

Ukraine, EU agree on text of agreement on liberalisation of road transport

AD

HOT NEWS

Draft conclusions of EU summit spelled out decision to grant Ukraine status of EU candidate member

No concrete agreements on holding talks with participation of Ukraine, Russia, Turkey, UN on grain export – MFA

Decision on granting Ukraine EU candidate status may be made as early as June 23 evening – Stefanishyna

Russia in Black Sea readies 44 Kalibr cruise missiles towards Ukraine – Pivden command

US Dept of Justice to provide Ukraine with prosecutor to advise on anti-corruption issues

LATEST

USA welcomes Zelensky's signing of Istanbul Convention

Italy to continue to raise funds for restoration of Bucha – mayor of Bergamo

Draft conclusions of EU summit spelled out decision to grant Ukraine status of EU candidate member

No concrete agreements on holding talks with participation of Ukraine, Russia, Turkey, UN on grain export – MFA

One killed, two wounded, lots of facilities damaged over missile attacks on Mykolaiv on Wed – mayor

Number of wounded children due to Russia’s military aggression increases to 592 – PGO

Publisher Chepovy killed at front

Most cases of humanitarian aid fraud registered in Kyiv City, Lviv, Kharkiv, Kirovohrad regions – Monastysky

Russia in Black Sea readies 44 Kalibr cruise missiles towards Ukraine – Pivden command

Ukraine needs U.S. support for investigation into Russia's war crimes – Venediktova

AD
AD
AD
AD