09:57 20.06.2022

Lend-lease hasn’t started for Ukraine yet – Danilov

The supply of weapons to Ukraine from the United States under the lend-lease procedure has not yet begun and may start in a few months, says Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Oleksiy Danilov.

"Lend-lease hasn't started yet. But the adoption of the lend-lease law itself is a very positive decision for us. And lend-lease will be, the question is when. Here we come back to the fact that everyone's clocks work differently in the war. For some, a day is like a day, but for us it's completely different dimensions," Danilov said in an interview with the League published on Saturday morning.

To a clarifying question when lend-lease arms deliveries are expected, he replied: "it could be July-August, maybe September."

At the same time, Danilov said that there were "almost no Soviet-made ammunition of 122 and 155 mm caliber left."

When asked how he assesses the results of Rammstein-3, the NSDC secretary replied: "We need to ask ourselves: who owes us something? To do this, we need to have a slightly different relationship with those countries that commit themselves. If our country were a member of NATO, it would be a completely different conversation."

"Today we have to thank the countries that are helping us. There are a lot of them. We don't know about all of them. A lot of countries ask not to voice the military weapons that they transfer to us. Time will pass and there will be our victory – we will thank everyone," he said.

"No one will defend our country except us. Will they help us with weapons? They will. Will this weapon be enough? There are never enough weapons. But in this war, each country has its own tasks and visions for itself," Danilov stressed.

