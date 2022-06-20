Johnson: UK to never forget sacrifice, unconquerable courage, bravery of Ukrainian military

– British Prime Minister Boris Johnson thanked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for the reception in Kyiv on Friday and said that Britain would never forget the sacrifice of the Ukrainian military, in particular those who died for the territorial integrity of the Ukrainian state.

"Thank you my friend President [Volodymyr] Zelensky for hosting me in Ukraine yesterday," Johnson wrote on Twitter on Saturday.

"It was incredibly moving to walk the streets of Kyiv with you once more, to pay tribute to your fallen soldiers whose sacrifice, unconquerable courage and bravery we will never forget," he wrote.

On Friday, Johnson again visited Kyiv after a full-scale Russian invasion.