Russian occupiers carrying out massive redeployment of troops in Zaporizhia region

An increase in columns of enemy equipment, including a large number of KamAZ trucks, was recorded between the occupied Melitopol and Vasylyivka of Zaporizhia region, the Defense Forces of Zaporizhia region said in a report for June 17 on its Facebook page.

Also, during the past day, several columns of trucks, fuel trucks and military equipment were recorded heading from the territory of the previously occupied Autonomous Republic of Crimea towards Melitopol, Zaporizhia region.

A large amount of military equipment is moving along the road of the village of Andriyivka and Kinski Razdory of Polohivsky district. In Kinsky Razdory, the invaders built new fortifications, and also strengthened their positions with equipment.

A train with fuel and ammunition is moving from Crimea towards Melitopol. According to the information of the Defense Headquarters of Zaporizhia region, nine covered gondola cars with ammunition and 12 fuel tanks were recorded.