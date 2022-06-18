Some 323 children killed, 583 injured due to Russian aggression in Ukraine – PGO

As a result of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation in Ukraine, 323 children were killed, more than 583 were injured, the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) reports.

"As of the morning of June 18, 2022, more than 906 children were injured in Ukraine as a result of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation. According to the official information of juvenile prosecutors, 323 children were killed and more than 583 injured. Children were most affected in Donetsk region – 301, Kharkiv – 170, Kyiv – 116, Chernihiv – 68, Luhansk – 54, Kherson – 52, Mykolaiv – 48, Zaporizhia – 30, Sumy – 17," the message published on the Telegram channel says.

These figures are not final, as work is underway to establish them in the places of active hostilities, in the temporarily occupied and liberated territories.