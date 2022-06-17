Facts

17:01 17.06.2022

Cabinet abolishes visa-free travel with Russia from July 1 – PM

2 min read
The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has abolished the visa-free travel with Russia from July 1, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said.

"We are finally breaking ties with Russia. To counter the unprecedented threats to national security, sovereignty and territorial integrity of our state, the government, in pursuance of the order of the President of Ukraine, has just decided to terminate the visa-free agreement with the Russian Federation," Shmyhal said on the Telegram channel on Friday.

According to him, from July 1, 2022, Russians will not be able to enter Ukraine without obtaining a visa.

As representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnichuk said on the Telegram channel, for the six-month period during which the 1997 Agreement will continue to be in force until it loses its effect, the possibility for Russian citizens to enter, leave, transit, stay and move on the territory of Ukraine without visas on the basis of a passport of a citizen of the Russian Federation, proving an identity outside the Russian Federation, a diplomatic or service passport, a sailor's passport (identity card), a flight certificate of an aircraft crew member, has been canceled.

In addition, it was established that Russian citizens – residents of the border regions of Russia should enter Ukraine and leave Ukraine only through international and interstate checkpoints.

