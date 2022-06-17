Facts

13:49 17.06.2022

Sanctions against Russia to remain in place until fair agreement with Ukraine – Scholz

1 min read
Sanctions against Russia to remain in place until fair agreement with Ukraine – Scholz

The sanctions imposed against Russia will remain in effect until a fair agreement is reached with Ukraine, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said.

"The sanctions that have been imposed will remain in force until a fair agreement with Ukraine is reached," he said in an interview with ZDF TV channel.

At the same time, the Chancellor stressed that only Ukraine itself can determine which terms of the agreement will be fair, "this cannot and will not be dictated by anyone in Europe."

Scholz noted that in conversations with Russian President Vladimir Putin, he repeatedly spoke about the inadmissibility of "dictated peace."

He also said that "Germany will not put up with the annexation of Crimea," because "it would be a violation of international law."

The Chancellor rejected accusations that he initially hesitated on the issue of supplying Ukraine with heavy weapons, for which he was criticized by Ukrainian representatives and a number of politicians inside the country.

"There is no point in doing something just because someone is shouting, or not doing something because someone is shouting," Scholz said, adding that protecting the country and maintaining peace is his responsibility as a chancellor.

Tags: #russia #sanctions

MORE ABOUT

17:01 17.06.2022
Cabinet abolishes visa-free travel with Russia from July 1 – PM

Cabinet abolishes visa-free travel with Russia from July 1 – PM

14:49 17.06.2022
Ukraine introduces visa regime with Russia – Zelensky

Ukraine introduces visa regime with Russia – Zelensky

14:23 16.06.2022
UK imposes sanctions on Russian Orthodox Church head Kirill

UK imposes sanctions on Russian Orthodox Church head Kirill

15:13 11.06.2022
It is too late to find understanding with Russia – Zelensky

It is too late to find understanding with Russia – Zelensky

09:06 11.06.2022
Switzerland approves 6th package of sanctions, including Russian oil embargo

Switzerland approves 6th package of sanctions, including Russian oil embargo

19:08 09.06.2022
Zelensky signs decree on introduction of sanctions against Putin, other top officials from Russia

Zelensky signs decree on introduction of sanctions against Putin, other top officials from Russia

15:01 08.06.2022
Ukraine submits proposals to EU on seventh package of sanctions – Kuleba

Ukraine submits proposals to EU on seventh package of sanctions – Kuleba

13:24 08.06.2022
Russia loses about 140 military personnel, three tanks, six drones in Ukraine on June 7 – AFU General Staff

Russia loses about 140 military personnel, three tanks, six drones in Ukraine on June 7 – AFU General Staff

09:02 08.06.2022
IBM winding down Russia business

IBM winding down Russia business

18:55 07.06.2022
EU excludes cloud services from 6th sanctions package for unknown reasons – Podoliak

EU excludes cloud services from 6th sanctions package for unknown reasons – Podoliak

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky: Johnson and me have common view on how to move towards victory

Zelensky welcomes Johnson on his next visit to Kyiv

Govt approves procedure for war prisoners' treatment, procedure for transfer/repatriation of bodies of killed over armed aggression against Ukraine

Tkachenko: Ukraine does not agree with decision of European Broadcasting Union on impossibility of hosting Eurovision-2023, demands to change it

Eurovision song context not to be held in Ukraine in 2023 - organizers

LATEST

Russian invaders violate Ukrainians' rights, destroy property of enterprises in temporarily occupied territories – AFU General Staff

No significant risk of monkeypox spread in Ukraine – expert

Zelensky, Johnson discuss Ukraine's security guarantees

UK ready to continue to provide military equipment to Ukraine, train servicemen using these weapons – Johnson

Zelensky: Johnson and me have common view on how to move towards victory

Russian forces mount missile attack on Pervomaisk, Kharkiv region, three people injured

Zelensky welcomes Johnson on his next visit to Kyiv

Govt approves procedure for war prisoners' treatment, procedure for transfer/repatriation of bodies of killed over armed aggression against Ukraine

Tkachenko: Ukraine does not agree with decision of European Broadcasting Union on impossibility of hosting Eurovision-2023, demands to change it

Zelensky speaks at Viva Technology conference in form of hologram

AD
AD
AD
AD