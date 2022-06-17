Sanctions against Russia to remain in place until fair agreement with Ukraine – Scholz

The sanctions imposed against Russia will remain in effect until a fair agreement is reached with Ukraine, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said.

"The sanctions that have been imposed will remain in force until a fair agreement with Ukraine is reached," he said in an interview with ZDF TV channel.

At the same time, the Chancellor stressed that only Ukraine itself can determine which terms of the agreement will be fair, "this cannot and will not be dictated by anyone in Europe."

Scholz noted that in conversations with Russian President Vladimir Putin, he repeatedly spoke about the inadmissibility of "dictated peace."

He also said that "Germany will not put up with the annexation of Crimea," because "it would be a violation of international law."

The Chancellor rejected accusations that he initially hesitated on the issue of supplying Ukraine with heavy weapons, for which he was criticized by Ukrainian representatives and a number of politicians inside the country.

"There is no point in doing something just because someone is shouting, or not doing something because someone is shouting," Scholz said, adding that protecting the country and maintaining peace is his responsibility as a chancellor.