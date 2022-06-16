Facts

13:20 16.06.2022

France to further support Ukraine in long term and in all forms – Macron

France to further support Ukraine in long term and in all forms – Macron

France will continue to support Ukraine in the long term and in all forms so that it "can resist and defeat" the Russian offensive, French President Emmanuel Macron has said.

"We will continue this support in the long term in all its forms... I have always been constant. France has been by Ukraine's side since day one," Macron said during a visit to Irpin, according to France 24 statement on Thursday.

The media said the president denies any disagreements with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"Today it is necessary that Ukraine be able to resist and win... We are on the side of Ukrainians and Ukrainian women unambiguously," he said.

Macron called Irpin a "heroic city" where the offensive of the Russian army was stopped.

"We have all seen these images of the destroyed city, which is at the same time a heroic city, because it was here, among other places, that the Ukrainians stopped the Russian army advancing on Kyiv. So we must represent the heroism of the army and the Ukrainian population," Macron said.

