Four HIMARS installations to be delivered to Ukraine by end of month – US Department of Defense

The U.S. Department of Defense expects that the HIMARS installations promised by U.S. President Joseph Biden on June 1 will be put into operation in Ukraine by the end of the month.

"By the end of this month, we will transfer HIMARs systems, ammunition and trained crews for operational use in the defense of Ukraine," the U.S. Department of Defense spokesperson said at a briefing on Wednesday, June 15.

He also said these installations will help Ukrainian military personnel to become more familiar with the HIMARS system and evaluate the effectiveness of its use on the battlefield.

According to the official, it is this information, combined with ongoing consultations with the Ukrainians, that will serve as the basis for future decisions on additional systems.