Ukraine's president must have talks with Russia, when Ukraine triumphs – Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday that Ukraine, when it wins, will have to negotiate with Russia.

"At some point, after we have helped Ukraine to resist as much as possible and when – I hope – Ukraine wins, and above all, when the shooting stops, Ukraine's president will have to negotiate with Russia," Macron said in Bucharest.

"And we, the Europeans, will sit at this table, providing security guarantees, elements of what concerns our continent. It will come at some point," he also said.

Macron's exact words were given to Interfax-Ukraine by the Embassy of France in Ukraine.