12:57 15.06.2022

Stefanchuk: If Ukraine gets high-quality weapons, the war can end quickly

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk believes that the war can end very quickly if Ukraine receives high-quality weapons.

"If Ukraine receives high-quality weapons, the end of the war can come very quickly. For us, the priority is to end the war and ensure the security of our country," Stefanchuk said in an interview with the Austrian broadcaster ORF.

According to the website of the Ukrainian parliament, the speaker noted the high training of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and stressed that "it is very important to accelerate the supply of weapons to Ukraine, since every day of the war ... is 100 killed and 500 wounded Ukrainian soldiers."

"MLRS systems, issues related to armored vehicles and tanks, artillery and anti-ship systems are critically important for Ukraine. The issue of attracting specialists to demine the territory of Ukraine is also critically important for us," Stefanchuk said.

Commenting on the issue of granting Ukraine the status of a candidate country for EU membership, Stefanchuk stressed that he really wants this decision to be in favor of Ukraine, since its people deserve it.

"Otherwise, Putin will understand that he will continue to destroy the world order with impunity and remake the world for himself," the chairman of the Verkhovna Rada noted.

The speaker assured that Ukraine would move along the European integration path as quickly as possible.

"We have a lot to offer the EU. This is our intelligence, our economy, the agricultural market, geographical location. We can ensure the security of Europe… We want to be a full—fledged partner in the European community," Stefanchuk stressed.

