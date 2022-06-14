Yermak expects more heavy weapons, operational training of Ukrainian military from Ramstein 3

Andriy Yermak, Head of the President's Office, is awaiting decisions from Ramstein 3 on the supply of heavier weapons to Ukraine and operational training of the Ukrainian military.

"Ramstein 3 should be the day when the desire to find compromises with elected violence is replaced by an understanding of the importance of force in achieving peace and building a new world order," he wrote on the Telegram channel on Tuesday morning.

Yermak stressed that he expects heavier weapons and operational training for the Ukrainian military. He added that "everything else is perceived by the enemy as weakness."